Mary Ellen Wiese

November 10, 1944 - May 19, 2022

Mary Ellen Wiese, 77, of Lindsay, Nebraska, died Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Edgewood Vista in Columbus, Nebraska.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Lindsay, with the Rev. Eric Olsen celebrating the Mass. Interment will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be from 4:30-7 p.m. on Monday with a 7 p.m. vigil service, all at the church. Visitation will continue on Tuesday from 9:30 a.m. until service time, also at the church.

Mary Ellen (Beller) Wiese was born on Nov. 10, 1944, in Humphrey, Nebraska, to Vincent and Catherine (Dohmen) Beller. She attended grade school at St. Bernard Catholic School and graduated from Lindsay Holy Family in 1963. After graduation, she worked at the Platte County Courthouse in Columbus.

On Sept. 4, 1965, Mary Ellen was united in marriage to Glenn Wiese at St. Bernard's Catholic Church in St. Bernard, Nebraska. After their marriage, she helped Glenn with farming and livestock. Mary Ellen loved gardening, canning, cooking and baking. Glenn and Mary Ellen enjoyed snowmobiling, camping, riding their motorcycle and attending county fairs. She served as guild officer, school board member, EMHC, leading the rosary and took Holy Communion to the nursing homes. Mary Ellen enjoyed entertaining friends and family and activities with her grandchildren, especially playing cards and camping with them.

Mary Ellen is survived by her husband, Glenn Wiese of Lindsay; daughter, Shari (Dan) Ullman of Lincoln; daughter, Jeanne (Mark) Brockhaus of Madison; son, Jerry Wiese of Lindsay; grandchildren, Amanda Ullman of Lincoln, Derek (Sophie) Ullman of Fremont, Brittany Ullman of Lincoln, Laura (Rick) Poppe of Lincoln, Robbie Brockhaus of Ankeny, Iowa, Michael Brockhaus of Des Moines, Iowa, Anna Brockhaus of Omaha and Matthew Brockhaus of Madison; great-grandchildren, Paul, Holland and Grace Ellen Poppe and Lindsay Ullman; sister, Lugene (Vernell) Korth of Lindsay; sister, Arlene Wessel of Lindsay; brother, Alan (Francis) Beller of Norfolk; sister-in-law, Shirley (Ron) Zegar of Columbus; sister-in-law, Bonnie Reichmuth of Columbus; and brother-in-law, Gary (Linda) Wiese of Lindsay.

Mary Ellen was preceded in death by her son, Robbie Wiese; parents, Vincent and Catherine Beller; parents-in-law, Leo and Bertha Wiese; brother-in-law, Larry Wessel; and nieces, Anita Wiese, Susie Korth and Connie Beller.

