Mary Garbers

September 4, 1917-March 25, 2020

A private family only service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 28, with Pastor Mike Escen officiating. Interment will be in the Roselawn Memorial Cemetery. The funeral service will be broadcast live on the Gass Haney Facebook Page. There will be a public memorial service at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family.

Mary was born Sept. 4, 1917, in Holstein, to James and Ethel (Strickler) Jackson. Mary grew up in Columbus and graduated from Kramer High School in Columbus. On May 27, 1940, Mary was united in marriage to Elmer Garbers in David City. Mary lived all her life in the Columbus area. She enjoyed babysitting for many years and later worked at Becton-Dickinson and also at Mory's Haven. She was a member of Highland Park Evangelical Church where she enjoyed helping the children in AWANA. Mary like to crotchet and spend time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.