Most important to Mary, however, were her family and friends. In the happy memories from years spent at the cabin at Duncan Lakes (Gramma's Camp!), vacations in the Black Hills, St. Patrick's Day parties with the Willman family, countless trips for children's and grandchildren's sports and music activities, gardening and canning, quilting, swimming, skiing, traveling and card clubs -- Mary will be remembered as the life of the party, the one who made you feel special and was always ready to laugh. She was especially close with her cousin, Chris Carr and family, and beat a well-worn path between Nebraska and Wisconsin keeping the two families close despite distance. Mostly though, she will be remembered as wife, mother and “Gramma,” and the amount of living she taught us to pack into every moment.