Mary Hoganson

Mary Margaret Dwyer Hoganson

Mary Margaret Dwyer Hoganson was born in Corpus Christi, Texas, on Feb. 1, 1919, the oldest daughter of Lawrence “Larry” and Mary Virginia Dwyer, sister to Helen and Betty. The family also lived in Austin and finally Abilene. Mary attended McMurray College in Abilene (now University) double majoring in French and English. She was valedictorian of her graduating class and went on to teach high school English and French.

Mary met W.L. “Bill” “Hogy” Hoganson while he was stationed at Abilene Army Air Base during WWII. They married in 1943 and soon moved to Nebraska living in several towns before settling in Columbus. During this time they had four children Anne, Jim, Steve and Tom. Mary was busy raising their children until she began teaching French at Columbus High School from 1962 to 1974. In the summer of 1974 she and son Tom joined Bill in Bailey, Colorado, where she worked at the Bailey Library. In 1979 Bill and Mary bought and operated Mooredale Village Resort and ran it for 10 years. Mary was a very active member of the community. She became Park County Librarian and served in that position for 15 years. She served on the Platte Canyon School District Board in 1995, the library board and the Platte Canyon Educational Foundation board.

Bill passed away in 1997 and a few years later Mary and Tom relocated to Montrose, Colorado, to be near family. Mary stayed in Montrose until her death.

Mary will be remembered as someone always on the go and had a beautiful smile for everyone. She was an excellent seamstress, an avid reader and loved to play bridge. In 1976 she began the tradition of having the Hoganson/Dwyer Annual Family Reunion every three years. This continued until 2018. She was extremely proud of her children and extended family. They all were the most important part of her life; her raison d'etre.

Mary is survived by her four children, Anne Koehler (Tom) of Montrose, Colorado, two children; Jim of Wray, Colorado, (formerly married to Nancy Hannah), mother of their four children; Steve (Polly) of Santa Barbara, California, three children; Tom of Montrose, Colorado. She is also survived by 20 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren.

Donations can be made in Mary's name to the Park County Library, 350 Bulldogger Rd. Bailey, Colorado 80421.

The family will hold a private celebration of life.