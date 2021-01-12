 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mary Jane "Jani" "Janie" Schmeits
View Comments

Mary Jane "Jani" "Janie" Schmeits

{{featured_button_text}}
Mary Jane "Jani" "Janie" Schmeits

Mary Jane “Jani” “Janie” (Matthias) Schmeits

August 17, 1951 – January 4, 2021

Visitation, following CDC guidelines, will be from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 15, at the West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Road in Omaha.

A Celebration of Life service will be at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 16 at the West Center Chapel. Memorials may be directed to Hearts United for Animals, Bethlehem House, and The Rose Theater. To view a live broadcast of the service, please to go www.heafeyheafey.com and click the “View Live Service” button on the homepage. Strict COVID-19 safety precautions will be in place. Masks are required in the City of Omaha.

Survived by Jan Schmeits are her children, Sean Schmeits Harding (Mariel), Nicole Geiler (Michael), Chad Schmeits (Kristin) and Evan Klein Schmeits (Abbey Jo); grandchildren, Phoebe Haney, Wilson and Chester Geiler, Easton, Ryker and Remi Schmeits and Anya Mary Schmeits Harding; favorite grandpuppy, Willie Nelson; dad, Jim Brodecky (Marci); sisters, Nancy Agamennone (Keith) and Char Henderson; brothers, John (Anita) and Jeff Brodecky; and countless other beloved family members and dear friends.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News