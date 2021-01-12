Mary Jane "Jani" "Janie" Schmeits

Mary Jane “Jani” “Janie” (Matthias) Schmeits
August 17, 1951 – January 4, 2021
Visitation, following CDC guidelines, will be from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 15, at the West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Road in Omaha.
A Celebration of Life service will be at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 16 at the West Center Chapel. Memorials may be directed to Hearts United for Animals, Bethlehem House, and The Rose Theater. To view a live broadcast of the service, please to go www.heafeyheafey.com and click the “View Live Service” button on the homepage. Strict COVID-19 safety precautions will be in place. Masks are required in the City of Omaha.
Survived by Jan Schmeits are her children, Sean Schmeits Harding (Mariel), Nicole Geiler (Michael), Chad Schmeits (Kristin) and Evan Klein Schmeits (Abbey Jo); grandchildren, Phoebe Haney, Wilson and Chester Geiler, Easton, Ryker and Remi Schmeits and Anya Mary Schmeits Harding; favorite grandpuppy, Willie Nelson; dad, Jim Brodecky (Marci); sisters, Nancy Agamennone (Keith) and Char Henderson; brothers, John (Anita) and Jeff Brodecky; and countless other beloved family members and dear friends.