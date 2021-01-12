Mary Jane "Jani" "Janie" Schmeits

Mary Jane “Jani” “Janie” (Matthias) Schmeits

August 17, 1951 – January 4, 2021

A Celebration of Life service will be at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 16 at the West Center Chapel. Memorials may be directed to Hearts United for Animals, Bethlehem House, and The Rose Theater. To view a live broadcast of the service, please to go www.heafeyheafey.com and click the “View Live Service” button on the homepage. Strict COVID-19 safety precautions will be in place. Masks are required in the City of Omaha.