Mary Jane Thoms

November 11, 1930 - December 24, 2021

Mrs. Mary Jane Thoms, 91, of Athens, Georgia, passed away peacefully at home of natural causes on Friday, Dec. 24, 2021.

Cremation will take place and her ashes will be kept by her family until they can be buried next to her beloved husband in Columbus, Nebraska. A graveside service will be held at that time.

She was born in a little house on the prairie in Thurston County, Nebraska, on Nov. 11, 1930, to Mr. Stanley Vrana and Mrs. Emily (Semerad) Vrana, who both preceded her in death. Mrs. Thoms was happily married for 15 years to Mr. Harold Thoms, whose untimely death due to illness left Mary with the job of raising their two children on her own. She was blessed to have her mother Emily living with the family at the time, but Emily passed away three years later. During married life and while raising her children, she lived in Columbus, Nebraska. Later in life, Mary moved to Elk Point, South Dakota, to be with her son Stanley and his family. Following the passing of her beloved son, Mary moved to Athens, Georgia, to be with her daughter.

Mary received her teaching degree from the Nebraska State Teachers College at Wayne. She was a teacher in Thurston County, Nebraska, before marrying Harold and moving to Columbus. Mary enjoyed healthy cooking and loved working in her garden. She retired after many years of service in the Columbus High School cafeteria.

Mary especially cherished Thanksgiving as it was the time of year that she and her sister Rosie and their families spent time together making treasured memories. She was a loving mother and friend to many and will be missed dearly.

Mrs. Thoms is survived by her daughter, Carol (Elrich) Kirchman of Athens, Georgia; sister, Rose Rutar of Wakefield; and daughter-in-law, Noreen Thoms of Elk Point, South Dakota. She is also survived by her grandchildren: Alex Thoms of Sioux City, Iowa; Amber (Brandon) Lindsey of Chattanooga, Tennessee; and Alyssa, Christina and Racheal Thoms all of Elk Point, South Dakota; her great-grandchildren: Brielle Gaulden, Zofia Thoms-Martin and Mila Thoms-Martin; two nieces: Betty Greiner and Alice (Daniel) Nielsen; one nephew, Dennis (Debra) Rutar; as well as many great nieces and nephews.

Mrs. Thoms was preceded in death by her parents, Stanley and Emily Vrana; husband, Harold Thoms; son, Stanley Thoms; and granddaughter, Lindsey Shemek.

In lieu of flowers, please do an unexpected and unsolicited act of kindness for someone in memory of her.

Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, EAST, Athens is entrusted with arrangements. lordandstephens.com.