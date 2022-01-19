Mary Jayne Rickert

September 5, 1920 - January 15, 2022

Mary Jayne Rickert, 101, of Columbus, passed away on Jan. 15, 2022, at Good Samaritan Society - St. Johns in Kearney. A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. on Jan. 29, 2022, at Peace Lutheran Church in Columbus, Nebraska, with Pastors Michael Klatt and Corey Burman. A private service with the family will be held prior to the church service at Columbus Cemetery at 10 a.m.

Mary Jayne was born Sept. 5, 1920, in Tyler, Minnesota to Albert and Hazel Nelson. The family moved to Marshall, Minnesota in 1924, where she attended school and graduated from Marshall High School in 1938. After graduation, she went to work for North Western Bell. She transferred to Merced, California, to work for Pacific Bell in 1944.

On Aug. 20, 1945, Mary Jayne married Lt. Greeley Rickert, an aviation cadet at Castle Army Air Force Base in Merced, California. After the war, they moved to Pasadena, California, then to Fresno, California where she worked at the Fresno County Welfare Department. To this union, two children, Cathy and Gary, were born.

In 1956, they moved to Columbus, Nebraska. She was a secretary at the Platte County Veterans Affairs until her retirement in 1987.

Mary Jayne was member of Peace Lutheran Church in Columbus, of which she was a charter member. She was active in LWML, Platte County Extension club and was past commander of Navy Mothers.

She enjoyed dancing, traveling, playing cards and watching sports, especially Husker football and volleyball.

Mary Jayne is survived by her daughter, Cathy (Bill) Walters of Kearney; son, Gary (Julie) Rickert of North Liberty, Iowa; grandchildren, Ryan (Mayra) Walters of Indian Hills, Colorado, Kelli (Joey) Caroselli of Gretna, Kyle (Megan) Rickert stationed in Visalia, California, and Erin Rickert (Kyle Scharlau) of Kansas City, Missouri; and great-grandchildren, Hudson and Londyn Caroselli and Brodie Rickert. She is also survived by sister-in-law, Laverna Rickert of Columbus; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; siblings, Hazel Peach of Fresno, California, and Donald Nelson of Portland, Oregon; nephew, Donny Peach; brothers-in-law, Robert Peach, Clarence, Martin, Adolph and Marvin Rickert, and Herb Piper; and sisters-in-law, Viola Piper, Vernetta , Irene, Ruth and Irma Rickert.

Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation.