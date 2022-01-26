Mary Jayne Rickert

Age 101

A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, at Peace Lutheran Church in Columbus with the Rev. Cory Burma officiating. Private family interment will take place in the Columbus Cemetery at 10 a.m. on Saturday prior to the memorial service. The memorial service will be broadcast live on the Gass Haney Facebook page.