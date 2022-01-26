 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mary Jayne Rickert

Mary Jayne Rickert

Age 101

Mary Jayne Rickert, 101, of Kearney, Nebraska, formerly of Columbus, died Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, at Good Samaritan Society - St. John's in Kearney.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, at Peace Lutheran Church in Columbus with the Rev. Cory Burma officiating. Private family interment will take place in the Columbus Cemetery at 10 a.m. on Saturday prior to the memorial service. The memorial service will be broadcast live on the Gass Haney Facebook page.

Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation.

Condolences may be sent to www.gasshaney.com

