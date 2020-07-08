× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Columbus' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Mary Jo Mord

August 16, 1931-July 5, 2020

Mary Jo Mord, 88, of Columbus, died Sunday, July 5, 2020, at Brookstone Acres in Columbus.

The funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, July 13, at the Columbus Berean Church, with Rev. Justin Bebb officiating. Interment will be in the Woodlawn Cemetery in Wausa on Monday at 2:30 p.m. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Sunday, July 12, at Gass Haney Funeral Home, and from 9:30-10:30 a.m. on Monday at the church, with a 10:15 a.m. family prayer service. The service will be broadcast live on the Gass Haney Funeral Home Facebook page. Memorials may be directed the Columbus Berean Church.

Mary Jo was born Aug. 16, 1931, in Sioux City, Iowa, to Arthur and Esther (Larson) Mord. She was raised on a farm north of Wausa. She graduated from Wausa High School in 1948. That fall she started her 41-year teaching career in a one room school house near Wausa. After two years of teaching there, she attended Wayne State College for one year. She then taught in Allen, Nebraska for two years and Columbus for seven years. In 1960, she graduated from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln with a degree in education. Mary Jo taught the remaining 31 years in in the Columbus Public Schools.