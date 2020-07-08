Mary Jo Mord
August 16, 1931-July 5, 2020
Mary Jo Mord, 88, of Columbus, died Sunday, July 5, 2020, at Brookstone Acres in Columbus.
The funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, July 13, at the Columbus Berean Church, with Rev. Justin Bebb officiating. Interment will be in the Woodlawn Cemetery in Wausa on Monday at 2:30 p.m. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Sunday, July 12, at Gass Haney Funeral Home, and from 9:30-10:30 a.m. on Monday at the church, with a 10:15 a.m. family prayer service. The service will be broadcast live on the Gass Haney Funeral Home Facebook page. Memorials may be directed the Columbus Berean Church.
Mary Jo was born Aug. 16, 1931, in Sioux City, Iowa, to Arthur and Esther (Larson) Mord. She was raised on a farm north of Wausa. She graduated from Wausa High School in 1948. That fall she started her 41-year teaching career in a one room school house near Wausa. After two years of teaching there, she attended Wayne State College for one year. She then taught in Allen, Nebraska for two years and Columbus for seven years. In 1960, she graduated from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln with a degree in education. Mary Jo taught the remaining 31 years in in the Columbus Public Schools.
Mary Jo worshiped her Lord and Savior at the Covenant Church in Wausa, the Highland Park Evangelical Free Church and the Berean Church in Columbus. She faithfully taught of the love of God to the children of the churches she attended through Sunday School and Bible School classes. She also served in the women's ministries as well as had a beautiful flower ministry.
Mary Jo is survived by nephew, Thomas (Kathie) Anderson of Sioux City, Iowa; nephew, Douglas (Amy) Anderson of Warrensburg, Missouri; niece, Marilyn (Jack) Feimster of Winterset, Iowa; niece, Margene (Greg) Van Sickle of Spirit Lake, Iowa; 10 great-nieces and nephews; eight great-great-nieces and nephews.
Mary Jo was preceded in death by parents, Arthur and Esther Mord; sister, Arlise Anderson; sister, Mardene Kroeger.
Condolences may be sent to www.gasshaney.com.
