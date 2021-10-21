Mary Lloyd

Mary M. Lloyd

September 24, 1953 – October 19, 2021

Mary M. Lloyd, 68, of Silver Creek, Nebraska, passed away peacefully Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, at her home surrounded by the people she loved unconditionally and who loved her more than she ever realized.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 4 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, at St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Silver Creek. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, at St. Lawrence Catholic Church with a 7 p.m. vigil service to follow. Interment will occur at St. Francis Cemetery in Humphrey, Nebraska, at a later date.

Mary was born Sept. 24, 1953, in Columbus, Nebraska, to Felix and Faye (Wemhoff) Krings. She grew up on the family farm near Tarnov, Nebraska, with her five sisters and six brothers. She graduated from St. Francis High School in 1971.

She was united in marriage to William Fischer in 1972 and to this union were born her beloved children, Justin, Jedd and Shelley.

She was a stay-at-home-mother for many years before she began working at Humphrey Public School in the cafeteria where she enjoyed getting to know the students and reminding them daily to "smile."

She was united in marriage to Kenneth Lloyd on May 20, 2004.

Mary loved to stay involved in her children's many activities and was so proud as she watched them follow their dreams and accomplish their goals. She loved dancing, traveling and most importantly spending time with family, siblings, in-laws, grandchildren and never missed a family reunion or holiday gathering.

Mary taught CCD classes to children for many years, was a member of the St. Lawrence Catholic Church and was very devoted to her faith throughout her life. Praying the rosary was of utmost importance to her and she prayed it countless times for the people she loved.

The family would like to express a special thanks to Connie Vanek; Jim, Bev, and Walt Bialas; the AseraCare hospice group; and Dr. Luke Lemke.

She is survived by her husband, Ken Lloyd of Silver Creek; son, Justin (Jill) Fischer of Ft. Collins, Colorado; grandchildren, Jalia and Alexa; son, Jedd (Kelli) Fischer of Humphrey; grandchildren, Josie and Sage; daughter, Shelley (Aaron) Reichmuth of Humphrey; grandchildren, Callista, Justine, Bennett and Will; brother, Ray (Joyce) Krings of Lindsay; sister, Diane Krings of Platte Center; brother, Keith (Janet) Krings of Humphrey; brother, Melvin (Kathy) Krings of Tarnov; sister, Monica (Duane) Shemek of Humphrey; sister, Jeannette (Ron) Sjuts of Humphrey; sister, Barb (Doug) Otto of Omaha; brother, Paul (Diane) Krings of Humphrey; brother, David (Julie) Krings of Humphrey; sister-in-law, Joan Krings of Kearney; and sister, Cindy (Barry) Smith of Syracuse.

She was preceded in death by parents, Felix and Faye Krings; sister, Bernice Krings; brother, Duane Krings; brother-in-law, Denny LaBenz; and father-in-law and mother-in-law, Harold and Marian Lloyd.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to The Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration (https:/www.theaftd.org/support-aftds-mission/) or St. Lawrence Catholic Church speaker system.

Condolences may be directed to www.mckownmfuneralhome.com.