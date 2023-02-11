August 25, 1929—February 1, 2023

Mary Lou Brunkhorst, 93, of Kearney, died Feb. 1, 2023, at Good Samaritan Society-St. Luke’s in Kearney.

Funeral services will be 10 a.m., Feb. 17, 2023, at Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Kearney with the Rev. Tim Barone officiating. Burial will be 2 p.m. at Roselawn Cemetery in Columbus. Visitation will be one hour prior to the funeral at the church.

Mary Lou was born Aug. 25, 1929, in Columbus, Nebraska, to George L. and Lillian E (Krumland) Miller. She graduated from Norfolk High School in 1947.

Mary Lou married Clarence Brunkhorst Dec. 23, 1950, in Columbus. She was a homemaker and enjoyed spending time with her family and grandchildren.

Mary Lou was a lifetime member of the Lutheran Church Missouri Synod. She held various offices and a board member of the Lutheran Women Missionary League. She and her husband served as Missionaries in El Paso, Texas and Mexico. Mary Lou was friendly, outgoing and could talk with anyone. She had a strong faith in Christ her entire life. She was an active member at Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Kearney and held private daily devotions.

Mary Lou is survived by her son, Tim and Deb Brunkhorst of Platte City, Missouri; daughters, Ann and Erv Sanders of Topeka, Kansas, Susan and Steve Meyers of Brookings, South Dakota, Lori and John Gruttemeyer of Papillion, Nebraska; nine grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

Mary Lou was preceded in death by her husband; and sister, Linda Munger.

Memorials are suggested to Holy Cross Lutheran Church.

Please visit www.hlmkfuneral.com to leave a tribute or message of condolence. Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney are in charge of arrangements.