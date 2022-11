Mary Lou Haase

Mary Lou Haase, of Shoreline, Washington, passed away peacefully on Nov. 13, 2022, after a brief illness.

No funeral service is planned.

She met John (Jack) Haase in Columbus and they were married on Dec. 1, 1950.

Mary Lou is survived by her husband, Jack; daughters, Jacque and Jeri; son-in-law, Rob; sister, Patty; brother-in-law, Gordon; nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews.

She was a much loved wife, mother, sister, aunt and friend to many.