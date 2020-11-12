Mary Lou Kunneman
February 7, 1950 – November 10, 2020
Mary Lou Kunneman, 70, of Columbus, died Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, at her home.
Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, at St. Isidore's Catholic Church in Columbus, Nebraska, with the Rev. Steve Emanuel as celebrant.
Visitation will take place from 3-5 p.m. Friday with a 5 p.m. rosary, all at the church.
Committal in the All Saints Cemetery in Columbus. All COVID-19 restrictions will be followed and masks must be worn in the church. The mass will be live-streamed on the Kracl Funeral Chapel Facebook page.
Mary Lou (Hoppe) Kunneman was born Feb. 7, 1950, in Columbus, Nebraska, to Peg and Fritz Hoppe. She lived a happy childhood in Schuyler and following her graduation from Schuyler High, her adventurous spirit took her to Honolulu, Hawaii, where she was known as “Hippie Hoppe.”
She then traveled across the world to reunite with her love, Richard “Koon” Kunneman in Germany. They traveled through Germany, the Netherlands and France before embarking on their greatest adventure together-returning to Nebraska to start their life and family together.
On May 22, 1976, they were married and lived in Columbus where they lovingly raised their four daughters, Sara, Kari, Betsy and Kelsey.
Mary Lou is survived by her husband, Richard, of Columbus; three daughters, Sara (Sean) Carlson of Calgary, Canada, Betsy Kahlandt of Elkhorn, Kelsey Kunneman of Paonia, Colorado; seven grandchildren whom she so dearly loved, Austin, Hunter and Klohe Kahlandt, Zion and Finley Corino and Forrest and Jasper Carlson. Also surviving are her sisters, Diane (Don) Birkel and Betty Jo Kodad; brother, Fred (Donna) Hoppe; and sister-in-law, Carolyn Hoppe, all of Columbus; as well as her two cats, Myrna Louise and Bella.
She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter Kari Kunneman; brother Frank Hoppe; and brother-in-law Terry Kodad.
The family asks in lieu of flowers, plant and statues, memorials be given for future designation.
Kracl Funeral Chapel of Schuyler in charge of arrangements.
