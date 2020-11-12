Mary Lou Kunneman

February 7, 1950 – November 10, 2020

Mary Lou Kunneman, 70, of Columbus, died Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, at her home.

Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, at St. Isidore's Catholic Church in Columbus, Nebraska, with the Rev. Steve Emanuel as celebrant.

Visitation will take place from 3-5 p.m. Friday with a 5 p.m. rosary, all at the church.

Committal in the All Saints Cemetery in Columbus. All COVID-19 restrictions will be followed and masks must be worn in the church. The mass will be live-streamed on the Kracl Funeral Chapel Facebook page.

Mary Lou (Hoppe) Kunneman was born Feb. 7, 1950, in Columbus, Nebraska, to Peg and Fritz Hoppe. She lived a happy childhood in Schuyler and following her graduation from Schuyler High, her adventurous spirit took her to Honolulu, Hawaii, where she was known as “Hippie Hoppe.”

She then traveled across the world to reunite with her love, Richard “Koon” Kunneman in Germany. They traveled through Germany, the Netherlands and France before embarking on their greatest adventure together-returning to Nebraska to start their life and family together.