Mary Lou Parolek Hruska

November 11, 1932-September 13, 2020

Mary Lou Parolek Hruska, 87, of Columbus, formerly of Schuyler, passed away Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, at Brookestone Acres in Columbus.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 17, at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Columbus. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 16, at Svoboda Funeral Home-North Chapel in Schuyler, with a 7 p.m. rosary. Lunch will follow Mass at Wunderlich's Catering and interment will be at 2 p.m. Thursday in the Schuyler Cemetery. Memorials can be made to family wishes for later designation.

Mary Lou (Belik) Parolek Hruska was born on Nov. 11, 1932, on the family farm near North Rescue, four miles west of Prague, to Louis and Rosie (Kasha) Belik. She attended School District 73 near North Rescue by Prague.

On July 29, 1953, Mary Lou was united in marriage to John J. Parolek at St Mary's Catholic Church in Schuyler. One child was born to this union, Elizabeth Ann. She was a hairdresser at her home for many years. After closing her shop, she was a waitressook at many area restaurants, including the Arrow Inn Cafe, Western Café, and Top Notch.