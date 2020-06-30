Mary Lou Zegers
December 8, 1952-June 14, 2020
Mary Lou Zegers of Lawson, Missouri, died June 14, 2020, at the age of 67 years.
Services will be held at 10 a.m. on July 7 at Saint Francis Catholic Church, 3071 P RD, David City, Nebraska. Mary was born in West Point, Nebraska. She enjoyed hiking, camping with her friends and going to the movies. Mary was a loyal, honest and loving friend and devoted wife.
Mary is survived by her husband, Robert; brothers, Larry Houdek and Kenneth Houdek; sisters, Jan Scott and and Emily Groene.
She was preceded in death by her father, Emil Houdek; mother, Mayme Houdek; and brothers, Melvin and Donnie Houdek.
To send flowers to the family of Mary Zegers, please visit Tribute Store.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.