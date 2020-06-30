Enjoy more articles from Columbus' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

Mary Lou Zegers

December 8, 1952-June 14, 2020

Services will be held at 10 a.m. on July 7 at Saint Francis Catholic Church, 3071 P RD, David City, Nebraska. Mary was born in West Point, Nebraska. She enjoyed hiking, camping with her friends and going to the movies. Mary was a loyal, honest and loving friend and devoted wife.