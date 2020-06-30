Mary Lou Zegers
View Comments

Mary Lou Zegers

{{featured_button_text}}
Mary Lou Zegers

Mary Lou Zegers

December 8, 1952-June 14, 2020

Mary Lou Zegers of Lawson, Missouri, died June 14, 2020, at the age of 67 years.

Services will be held at 10 a.m. on July 7 at Saint Francis Catholic Church, 3071 P RD, David City, Nebraska. Mary was born in West Point, Nebraska. She enjoyed hiking, camping with her friends and going to the movies. Mary was a loyal, honest and loving friend and devoted wife.

Mary is survived by her husband, Robert; brothers, Larry Houdek and Kenneth Houdek; sisters, Jan Scott and and Emily Groene.

She was preceded in death by her father, Emil Houdek; mother, Mayme Houdek; and brothers, Melvin and Donnie Houdek.

To send flowers to the family of Mary Zegers, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News