Mary Olmer

Mary E. (Pfeifer) Olmer

March 12, 1936 - August 30, 2022

Mary E. (Pfeifer) Olmer, 86, of Humphrey, Nebraska, died Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, at Good Samaritan Society in Grand Island, Nebraska.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, at St. Francis Catholic Church in Humphrey, Nebraska, with the Rev. Eric Olsen celebrating the Mass. Interment will be in the Parish Cemetery. Visitation will be on Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, from 5-7 p.m. with a vigil service at 7 p.m., all at the church. Visitation will continue Tuesday from 9 a.m. until the service time.

Mary was born March 12, 1936, in Lindsay, Nebraska, to Albert and Margaret (Zuerlein) Pfeifer. She attended school at St. Francis and graduated from St. Francis High School in 1954. Mary worked for Dr. Klass and Farmers State Bank in Humphrey.

On Aug. 17, 1963, she was united in marriage to Art Olmer at St. Francis Catholic Church in Humphrey. The two of them resided on a farm outside of Humphrey until retiring. She was a member of St. Francis Catholic Church and a member of The Catholic Daughters and Christian Mothers. Mary was an avid seamstress, gardener, farm wife, canner, baker, cook and babysitter and a devoted wife, mother and grandmother.

Mary is survived by her spouse, Art Olmer of Grand Island; son, Mark (Pam) Olmer of Humphrey; daughter, Ann (Steve) Rathman of Plattsmouth; daughter, Elaine (Jared) Church of Grand Island; grandchildren, Callee, Jessica and Dustin Olmer, Matthew, Andrew and Katie Rathman, Casey (Katelyn), Brandon, Kaylie Church and Nicole (Traiten) DeMinck; brother, Milt (Bev) Pfeifer of Norfolk; sister, Corinne (John) Frey of Tilden; sister, Joan Fendrick of Columbus; and sister, Marge (Gene) Olmer of Humphrey.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Albert and Margaret Pfeifer; sister and brother-in-law, Linda and Perry Ulmer; and brother-in-law, Dennis Hendrick.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to St. Francis Catholic Church or the Humphrey Rescue Unit.

Condolences may be sent to duesmanfc.com