Mary Perry

Mary LuAnn Perry

August 13, 1930 - March 26, 2021

Mary LuAnn Perry, 90, of Shelby, Nebraska, passed away March 26, 2021, at The Heritage House at Meridian Gardens Assisted Living in Columbus.

Memorial services will be held at a later date.

Mary was born Aug. 13, 1930, to George Alexander and Mabel Josephine (Harris) McMeekin in Columbus, Nebraska. She attended school northwest of Rising City and graduated from Rising City High School in 1947. Following high school, she attended and graduated from Midland College in Fremont and taught country school southwest of Bellwood for seven years.

On Feb. 10, 1954, she was united in marriage to Van R. Perry in Osceola. To this union, seven children were born. The family lived on a farm northeast of Shelby, where Mary was a dedicated farm wife and loving mother. Later in life, she worked as a sales associate at Sears for two years.

She was a 4-H Club leader and Den Mother for Cub Scouts.

She loved to travel and visited all 50 of the United States. She also traveled overseas to Ireland, Scotland, Australia, New Zealand and Fiji. She had a passion for reading and enjoyed renovating and fixing up older houses.