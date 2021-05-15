Mary Renner

Mary Helen Renner

March 20, 1955 – May 12, 2021

Mary Helen Renner, 66, of Fullerton, Nebraska, passed away May 12, 2021, at Arbor Care Center of Fullerton.

Funeral mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, May 17, 2021, at St. Peters Catholic Church in Fullerton, with Father David Fulton officiating. Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Sunday, May 16, 2021, followed by 7 p.m. Rosary. Interment will be in the Fullerton Catholic Cemetery.

Mary was born March 20, 1955, in St. Paul, Nebraska, to Stephen Walter and Mildred Jean (Jurzenski) Dubas.

She attended school in Fullerton graduating high school in 1973. Mary attended Nebraska Wesleyan for one year, where she was a member of Phi-Mu. In July 1974, Mary was united in marriage to Karl Renner in Lincoln, Nebraska, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church. To this union, two sons were born. They resided in Loup City until 1978 when Mary returned to Fullerton. In 1980, she moved into her new home where she resided until 2015 when she moved to the Fullerton nursing home where she lived until her passing.

Mary especially enjoyed visiting on the telephone with family and friends. For many years, Mary enjoyed babysitting at her home.