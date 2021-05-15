Mary Renner

Mary Helen Renner
March 20, 1955 – May 12, 2021
Mary Helen Renner, 66, of Fullerton, Nebraska, passed away May 12, 2021, at Arbor Care Center of Fullerton.
Funeral mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, May 17, 2021, at St. Peters Catholic Church in Fullerton, with Father David Fulton officiating. Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Sunday, May 16, 2021, followed by 7 p.m. Rosary. Interment will be in the Fullerton Catholic Cemetery.
Mary was born March 20, 1955, in St. Paul, Nebraska, to Stephen Walter and Mildred Jean (Jurzenski) Dubas.
She attended school in Fullerton graduating high school in 1973. Mary attended Nebraska Wesleyan for one year, where she was a member of Phi-Mu. In July 1974, Mary was united in marriage to Karl Renner in Lincoln, Nebraska, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church. To this union, two sons were born. They resided in Loup City until 1978 when Mary returned to Fullerton. In 1980, she moved into her new home where she resided until 2015 when she moved to the Fullerton nursing home where she lived until her passing.
Mary especially enjoyed visiting on the telephone with family and friends. For many years, Mary enjoyed babysitting at her home.
Survivors include two sons, Kevin (Brenda) Renner of Lincoln and Jacob (Jennifer) Renner of Grand Island; seven grandchildren, Jordanne Nichols of Chicago, Alexa Alias of Lincoln, Brayden Renner of Mesa, Arizona, Izzy Nichols and Grace Nichols of Lincoln, Mackensie Renner of Crete and Kaden Renner of Grand Island; one sister, Jean (Robin) Anderson of Goodyear, Arizona; five brothers, Ed (Kendra) Dubas of Clarks, Joe (Sandy) Dubas of Mesa, Arizona, Pat (Collette) Dubas of Woodbine, Iowa, Paul (Teddi) Dubas of Bennet and Steve (Michelle) Dubas of Stromsburg; nieces, nephews; and a host of other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Steve and Mildred Dubas.
Memorials in lieu of flowers are suggested to the family to be designated later.
Dubas Funeral Home of Stromsburg and Osceola have been entrusted with arrangements.