Mary Rezapour

Mary Loretta (Hilger) Rezapour

January 13, 1940- June 26, 2021

Funeral Services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 1, 2021, at McKown Funeral Home in Columbus, Nebraska. Visitation will be from 10 – 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 1, 2021, also at the funeral home. Burial is in the All Saints Cemetery in Columbus.

Mary was born Jan. 13, 1940, at St. Mary's Hospital in Columbus, Nebraska, to Raymond and Loretta (Morgan) Hilger. She was the oldest of three children. Mary received her first Holy Communion at St. Bonaventure Church on May 2, 1948. She graduated from St. Bonaventure High School in 1958. Mary worked for Continental Trailways in Lincoln, Nebraska and later transferred to Wichita, Kansas. It was there she met Hassan Rezapour and they were married on Aug. 30, 1968. The couple moved to Houston, Texas where she worked for the University of Texas Health Science Center in Houston as an accountant until her retirement. Hassan passed away in 1997 and a few years later Mary moved back to Seward, Nebraska, to be closer to her family.