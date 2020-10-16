 Skip to main content
Mary Rhoades
Mary Rhoades

Mary Rhoades

Mary B. Rhoades

October 7, 1923-October 13, 2020

Mary B. Rhoades, 97, formerly of Columbus, died Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, in Bolivia, North Carolina.

A graveside service will take place at 1:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, in the Calvary Cemetery Mausoleum in Omaha.

Mary Bernadette was born Oct. 7, 1923, to her loving parents, Thomas Francis, and Margaret (O'Neill) Smyth in Spalding, Nebraska. She was sixth in line of nine gregarious siblings. Family was everything to Mary. After graduating Spalding Academy, she attended Boyles-Van Sant Business College in Omaha, Nebraska.

In 1947, she married Ray J. Rhoades and together they raised three daughters in Omaha. Later, Ray's job with NPPD took them to Columbus, Nebraska, where she was a member of St. Bonaventure Catholic Church. Mary volunteered with Meals on Wheels, Big Brother/ Sisters, and at Morys Haven Senior Center in Columbus.

Mary is survived by her daughters, Debby (Ron) Smith of Southport, North Carolina, Denise Rhoades of Leland, North Carolina, Rhonda (Tom) Piernicky of Killeen, Texas; four grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; eight Smyth siblings; husband, Ray Rhoades; and great-grandson, Graham Christopher Smith.

The family wishes to thank the staff at Universal Healthcare in Bolivia, North Carolina, for their excellent and loving care of Mary during her final two years.

As the virus has limited our gatherings, we hope all who knew Mary will celebrate her life and memories in your hearts.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Universal Healthcare in Bolivia, NC. Donations can be made at https://www.gofundme.com/f/mary-rhodes-memorial-fund or in the manner you wish to remember Mary.

Remembrances can be sent at www.mckownfuneralhome.com.

