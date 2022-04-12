Mary Schrant

Mary Jean Schrant

April 20, 1934 - April 8, 2022

Mary Jean Schrant, 87, of Humphrey, Nebraska, died Friday, April 8, 2022, at her home in Humphrey. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at St. Francis Catholic Church in Humphrey with Fr. Eric Olson celebrating the Mass. Interment will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Tuesday with a 7 p.m. vigil service. Visitation will continue on Wednesday from 9 a.m. until service time, all at the church.

Mary Genevieve Schrant was born April 20, 1934, on a farm in Platte County, Nebraska, near Tarnov, to John P. and Salamae (Cuba) Paprocki. She was baptized and confirmed at St. Michaels Catholic Church in Tarnov where she also attended school. Mary Jean was employed at St. Mary's Hospital in Columbus.

On Jan. 28, 1956, Mary Jean was united in marriage to Melvin Schrant at St. Francis Catholic Church in Humphrey. The couple farmed north of Humphrey where they raised their six children. Mary Jean enjoyed her vegetable and flower gardens, canning, raising chickens and other pets, and was a true farmer's wife and homemaker. She was a member of St. Francis Catholic Church.

Mary Jean is survived by her husband, Melvin Schrant of Humphrey; daughter and grandchildren, Susan (Dan) Pabian of Columbus and Tim (Tara Watchorn) Pabian, Becky (Drew) Paben and Cindy Pabian; daughter and grandchildren, Jeanette (Doug) Macken of Humphrey and Jenny (Jeff) Korth, Jason (Kelly) Macken, Katie (Josh) Korth,and Sara (Chad) Classen; daughter and grandchildren, Debra (Mike) Smith of Columbus and Katherine (Jared) Werner, Mollie (Kyle) Ebel and Elizabeth (Eric) Leise; daughter and grandchildren, Kathy (Tony) Klassen of Lindsay and Bryan (Anne) Klassen, Brandi (Brett) Davis, Kyle (Jenna) Klassen, Alex (Amber) Klassen, Jacob (Ashley) Klassen and Anthony (Allyn) Klassen; son and grandchildren, David (Julie) Schrant of Tarnov and Melody (Tyler) Shanahan, Emily (Will Scanlon) Schrant and Megan (Jared) Kallweit; son and grandchildren, Joe (Ella) Schrant of Columbus and Marcin Urgacz; 31 great-grandchildren, with three more arriving this summer; sister, Dorothy (Don) Schaecher of Omaha; sister, Charlotte (Ray) Jamison of Columbus; and brother-in-law, Richard Preister of Lindsay.

Mary Jean was preceded in death by her parents, John and Mae Paprocki; sister, Helen (Jim) Evans; sister, Geraldine Preister; brother, Emil (Marge) Paprocki; brother, Francis "Fritz" (Kate) Paprocki; great-grandchild, Noah Klassen; brother-in-law, Allen (Lavon) Schrant; and brother-in-law, Clem Schrant.

Memorials are suggested as those of the family choice.

Condolences may be sent to www.duesmanfc.com