Mary Sue Rathbun
July 17, 1947 – August 11, 2023
Mary “Sue” Rathbun, 76, died Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at her home in Waukee, Iowa.
Sue was born on July 17, 1947, in Columbus, Nebraska, to Ivan and Alice Rathbun. She had a long career in the healthcare field with over 20 years of service at Hammer Medical Supply, in Des Moines, Iowa. During her retirement she enjoyed volunteering at St. Francis Catholic Church, the Sensational Seniors Group, St. Vincent de Paul, spending time with her friends and family, and most recently her dog, Tucker.
Sue is preceded in death by her partner (Gary Huff), sons (Nick and Chris Huff), daughter-in-law (Meghan Everett Huff), her sister (Lee Meyer), brother (Tom Rathbun), and dog Tucker.
A celebration of life will be held on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023, at, 12 p.m. at St. Francis Catholic Church in West Des Moines, Iowa.