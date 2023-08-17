Mary Sue Rathbun

July 17, 1947 – August 11, 2023

Sue was born on July 17, 1947, in Columbus, Nebraska, to Ivan and Alice Rathbun. She had a long career in the healthcare field with over 20 years of service at Hammer Medical Supply, in Des Moines, Iowa. During her retirement she enjoyed volunteering at St. Francis Catholic Church, the Sensational Seniors Group, St. Vincent de Paul, spending time with her friends and family, and most recently her dog, Tucker.