Mary Theresa Schumacher

March 17, 1933 - September 3, 2023

Mary Theresa Schumacher, 90, of Lindsay, Nebraska, died Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023, at Brookestone Acres in Columbus, Nebraska.

Mass of Christian Burial will be on Friday, Sept. 8, at 10:30 a.m., at Holy Family Catholic Church in Lindsay with Fr. Stan Schmit celebrating the Mass. Visitation will be on Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m., with a 7 p.m. vigil service, all at the church. Visitation will continue Friday from 9:30 a.m. until service time, also at the church. Interment will be in the parish cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Lindsay Area Right To Life, family or donor's choice.

Mary was born March 17, 1933, near Cornlea to William and Mae (Coldwell) Noonan. She attended Cornlea District School and St. Francis School in her youth and later married Alvin Schumacher on Feb. 25, 1952, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Cornlea. She is survived by eight children: Joel (Janice) Schumacher of Humphrey; Gary (Carla) Schumacher of Lindsay; Neil (Shelley) Schumacher of Lindsay; Russell (Tina) Schumacher of Lindsay; Lynn (Kurt) Ruhnke of Springfield; Kevin (Julie) Schumacher of Omaha; Amy (Scott) Schaecher of Columbus; and Ann (Thomas) Olmer of Humphrey; her sister-in-law, Nell Schumacher of Humphrey; 29 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren.

Mary was preceded in death by her husband Alvin; son, Glenn; parents, William and Mae; siblings: Anthony Noonan, Mark (Joan "Bunny" Schumacher) Noonan, Bill (Betty) Noonan, and Eleanor (Anthony) Pfeifer; and parents-in-laws Matthew and Nellie Schumacher; brothers-in-laws and sisters-in-law, Sylvest "Ves" (Alice) Schumacher, Gerald (Ruth) Schumacher, Harold (Alvina) Schumacher, Mildred (Clem) Gronenthal, Maynard (Rita) Schumacher, Dale Schumacher, Arlene Schumacher, and Marlyn Schumacher.

Mary's Catholic faith was very important to her – her home was filled with prayer books and rosaries for anyone to take and use at any time. She was one of the three founding members of the Lindsay Area Right to Life and was devoted to protecting the rights of the unborn. Mary also donated countless gallons of blood with the American Red Cross throughout her life.

Mary loved playing cards of any kind and was a member of many card and bridge clubs throughout the years. She participated in a neighborhood Extension Club, the Lindsay Holy Family Guild, and Sewing Circle. She spent many hours sewing and embroidering. Mary was also a part of a boisterous, fun-loving Birthday Club with many dear friends who provided lots of entertainment to themselves – and anybody within earshot!

Mary fulfilled her lifelong dream of honoring her heritage by visiting her ancestral home of Ireland in 2015.

Mary was a wonderful Mom and even better Grandma. Her face lit up whenever any of her grandchildren came to visit. She just knew when any of them were hungry, and the root beer floats flowed freely after full days spent swimming at her house. Mary's family will miss her immensely – in addition to her homemade rhubarb jelly, peach pie, and caramels at Christmastime!

