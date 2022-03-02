Mary Wellman

Mary (Gergen) Wellman

September 14, 1949 - February 28, 2022

Mary (Gergen) Wellman, of Lincoln, passed away Feb. 28, 2022.

Family will greet friends from 6-7 p.m. Thursday, March 3, 2022, followed by a rosary at 7 p.m. at Roper and Sons South Lincoln Chapel, 3950 Hohensee Drive. Memorial Mass is at 11 a.m. Friday, March 4, 2022, St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 7900 Trendwood Drive.

She was born in Nebraska City, Nebraska, on Sept. 14, 1949, to Irwin and Rita (Volkmer) Gergen. Mary graduated from Syracuse Dunbar High School in 1967. After high school she attended St Mary's College in Omaha and St Elizabeth in Lincoln, earning a degree as an X-ray technologist. During her working life she worked with several different clinics in Lincoln and Columbus.

At every turn, Mary's life was filled with love. On April 8, 1972, she married her high school sweetheart and love of her life, Ken Wellman. Together they raised their three children, Robert Wellman, Lisa (Wellman) Ringus and Joseph Wellman. Mary poured her heart and soul into her family; supporting Ken as he grew his career and raising their children to know and love God.

Mary loved life and that love could be felt. Her personality was magnetic, and she believed in all the good this world had to offer. She loved to golf, travel, dance, water ski, tell a good joke, hula hoop, play bridge, and no one ever had to tell her to have more fun. Mary had many gifts, and she generously shared those gifts with her community spending countless hours serving through board memberships and serving her Lord through the church.

While Mary loved this life, there was nothing she loved more than her family. As a servant of the Lord, she knew her calling was wife, mother and eventually grandmother. This was a calling she embraced with every ounce of her being. The light in her heart burned brightest when her family was near, and they all felt that light and knew her love by heart.

Mary left beautiful footprints as she danced through this life and those footprints will be followed by her loved ones to where they will once again be reunited in their eternal home.

She is survived by her husband of 50 years, Ken; children, Robert (Amanda), Lisa (Jared) Ringus and Joseph (Kerrie) Wellman; grandchildren, Ashlyn and Carson Wellman, Colt and Jett Ringus and Alivia, Estella and Benjamin Wellman; two sisters, Nancy (Doug) Savery and Joyce Kempton; two nephews, Russell (April) Kempton and Blake (Justine) Kempton; and many friends.

Memorials to the Society of St. Vincent de Paul, 2215 O Street, Lincoln, NE 68503.

Condolences online at Roperandsons.com