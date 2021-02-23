Maryann Nienaber
Age 84
Maryann Nienaber, 84, of Lindsay, Nebraska, died Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021, at Meridian Gardens in Columbus, Nebraska.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 27, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Lindsay, with Father Eric Olsen celebrating the Mass. Interment will be in the Holy Family Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-6 p.m. on Friday at the church with a vigil service at 6 p.m. Masks will be required at the visitation and the funeral Mass.
