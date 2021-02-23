Maryann Nienaber

Age 84

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 27, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Lindsay, with Father Eric Olsen celebrating the Mass. Interment will be in the Holy Family Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-6 p.m. on Friday at the church with a vigil service at 6 p.m. Masks will be required at the visitation and the funeral Mass.