Masae DeBaets
February 1, 1925 - August 10, 2021
Masae was diagnosed with cancer on June 29, 2021, and passed away peacefully on Aug. 10, 2021, with her children, Sally and Ray, by her side.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Masae was born Feb. 1, 1925 in Yamguchi, Japan and attended an all girls school. She became an accomplished seamstress, created kimonos and even made Japanese dolls with elegant dress. She loved to sew her own clothes, usually choosing fabric in her favorite color purple.
She was 17-years-old when World War II started. She didn't share much about her life during that time, but there was hardship. Masae talked about her family owning horses that were for hire and race horses. She laughed about how they gave the horses beer to drink. Masae spent much of her younger years with her grandmother who she admired and loved. Her grandmother helped deliver babies and took in stray animals.
After the “Number two war”, as she called it, she was a waitress at an American Air Force base. Masae met a soldier there, Emiel DeBaets. They were married July 15, 1960 in Fukuoka, Japan, and in 1963 moved to Travis' Air Force base in California. They had two children, Sally and Raymond. In 1974, they moved to Emiel's hometown -- Shelby, Nebraska. She became a cook at Bernt's Café and was known for her oriental cuisine. She loved to cook, and her soups and pies were craved by many. She made countless pumpkin pies for Emiel since that was his favorite; he even preferred them for his birthday.
Masae adored her four grandchildren Rachel, Kyle, Jennifer and Mason and she proudly watched them grow up. Because of COVID-19, she watched Jennifer's marriage to Caleb Riggs via livestream.
Her companion after Emiel passed away in 2000 was a little shelter dog she named Poncho. He adored her with all his heart. Masae made him food from scratch and walked him almost daily. She will surely find Poncho and several beloved pets at the Rainbow Bridge.
An impression was definitely left at St. Joseph's Court in David City, Nebraska, where she lived the last three years. She kept everyone on their toes. She would often insist the nurses have a little cheese dip and crackers in her room. She loved them all; they were her second family.
She is preceded in death by Emiel, her husband of 40 years; her brother, Yoshiharu; and her parents.
She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
Memorials will be designated to St. Joseph's Court in David City, Nebraska.
Online condolences may be left at wyuka.com