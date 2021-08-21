Masae DeBaets

February 1, 1925 - August 10, 2021

Masae was diagnosed with cancer on June 29, 2021, and passed away peacefully on Aug. 10, 2021, with her children, Sally and Ray, by her side.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Masae was born Feb. 1, 1925 in Yamguchi, Japan and attended an all girls school. She became an accomplished seamstress, created kimonos and even made Japanese dolls with elegant dress. She loved to sew her own clothes, usually choosing fabric in her favorite color purple.

She was 17-years-old when World War II started. She didn't share much about her life during that time, but there was hardship. Masae talked about her family owning horses that were for hire and race horses. She laughed about how they gave the horses beer to drink. Masae spent much of her younger years with her grandmother who she admired and loved. Her grandmother helped deliver babies and took in stray animals.