Matthew Booth

Matthew L. Booth

February 5, 1976 - June 3, 2022

Matthew L. Booth, 46, of Clarks, died on Friday, June 3, 2022, at his home in Clarks.

The family has chosen to have a private family service. Interment will be held at the Clarks Cemetery in Clarks.

Matthew Lyle Booth was born on Feb. 5, 1976, in Columbus, to William and Eileen (Bell) Booth. He grew up in the Clarks area, and graduated from Clarks High School in 1994. Following his graduation, Matt moved to Wyoming where he became a ranch hand at Elk Mountain. His love for the outdoors drove him into becoming a hunting guide, mostly guiding Elk hunts, but Matt also was a fishing guide as well. In 2006, Matt moved to Fullerton where he began working at the Sand and Gravel Plant. He also worked at Sapp Bros. until 2021 when he started working at Hornady in Grand Island.

Matt was an avid outdoorsman, he loved to hunt, fish and grill. He was an excellent cook, as well as being talented at woodworking, and building or constructing about anything.

He was a member of the Faith Baptist Church. In 1997 he dedicated his life to the Lord.

Those left to cherish his memory are his mother, Eileen Booth of Central City; his twin brother, Michael (Wendy) Booth of Woodland Park, Colorado; his brother, Bill (Traci) Booth of Ainsworth; his sister, Kim Konwinski; his nieces and nephews, Jonathan, Karrie, Jack and Kamron Booth; Blake, Isaac, Calie, Addah Booth and Ashley Harouff; and Jessica Boyles.

He was preceded in death by his father, William James Booth.

Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated in honor of Matt at a later time. Condolences may be sent to the family at soltwagnerfuneral.com.