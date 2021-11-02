Matthew Medlar

Age 60

Matthew Medlar, 60, of Columbus, Nebraska, died at his home in rural Columbus.

Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, at the Columbus Cemetery. There will be no visitation.

Matthew Medlar was born Feb. 11, 1961, in Columbus, Nebraska, to Dr. Clyde and Jacqueline (Siekert) Medlar. He graduated from Columbus High School, and had various jobs over the years in the Columbus area. Matt loved his fishing trips to Canada with his father, coin collecting, family vacations, and spending time with his family. He had a love for animals, especially his dog “Duke.”

Matt is survived by his twin brother, Mitchell (Roxie) Medlar of Columbus; brother-in-law, Paul Regan of North Bend; nephew, Michael (Kaylee) Medlar and their daughter Hazzel of Lincoln; niece, Brynn Regan of Omaha; nephew, Avery (Amanda) Snelson and children Lee and Arthur of Seattle, Washington; and cousins, Mary Kay Burns of Lincoln; and Tom (Carrie) Burns of Kearney, Missouri.

Matt was preceded in death by his parents, Dr. Clyde and Jacqueline Medlar; brother, Clyde Medlar III; sister, Sydney Regan; grandparents, Clyde and Louise Medlar; and Otto and Orletha Siekert; and companion, dog, Duke.

Condolences may be sent to gasshaney.com.