Mavis Papa

February 27, 1928 – November 8, 2021

Mavis Papa, 93, of Octavia, died Monday, Nov. 8, 2021, at the Butler County Healthcare Center in David City.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, at Redeemer Lutheran Church in David City with the Rev. David Palomaki officiating. Visitation will be held from 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 14, at Kracl Funeral Chapel in David City. Visitation will continue one hour prior to services on Monday, Nov. 15, at the church. Committal in the Edholm Cemetery. Lunch will be in the church hall following the committal.

Mavis was born Feb. 27, 1928, in Cedar Bluffs, Nebraska, one of seven girls born to Frank and Gertrude (Rath) Lemke. They were known as "the hard working Lemke girls" who could farm and run a dairy operation as well. She attended rural schools and graduated from Cedar Bluffs High School in 1946. On May 20, 1951, she married John "Bud" Papa at the Lutheran Church in Cedar Bluffs. They lived on the family farm and eventually moved to Octavia in 1981.

Upon retirement, they started an antique business and enjoyed attending shows, auctions and flea markets. They loved meeting many great people. Her greatest joy was her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Mavis would drop everything she was doing when they stopped by. She loved crocheting and won many awards at the Butler County Fair. Mavis had served many years as Sunday School superintendent at Trinity Lutheran Church in Schuyler and was a janitor for District #17 and Garfield schools. She was currently a member of Redeemer Lutheran Church in David City.

Mavis is survived by two daughters, Jean Smith of David City and Joan (Randy) Wemhoff of Octavia; grandchildren, Willis Smith of Bellwood, Cassie (Branden) Rech of Ashland and Sam (Lindsay) Smith, Lee (Cassie) Burnett and Tanner Wemhoff all of Octavia; great-grandchildren, Halle, Kenna and Lennyn Rech, and Gabe and Callan Burnett; and one sister, Twila (John) Suhr of Hooper.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, John; son-in-law, Joe D. Smith; and five sisters and brothers-in-law, Vivian (Francis) Lubker, Lillian (Vernon) Lubker, Althea (Elwin) Beaman, Katherine (Ralph) Woodhelm and Frances Kay Lemke.

Memorials requested to the Edholm Cemetery.

Kracl Funeral Chapel in David City in charge of the arrangements.