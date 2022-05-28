 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Max Jenny

Max Homer Jenny

Age 94

Max Homer Jenny, 94, of Columbus, Nebraska, was received into God's arms on Friday, May 27, 2022, at Emerald Care & Rehab in Columbus.

The funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, June 3, 2022, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Columbus with the Rev. Patrick Sparling and the Rev. Chris Ramstad officiating. Interment will be in Roselawn Memorial Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday at Gass Haney Funeral Home and continue Friday from 9:30 a.m. until service time at the church. There will be a family prayer service on Friday at 10:15 a.m., at the church.

Memorials are directed to Immanuel Lutheran Church or Center for Survivors.

Condolences may be sent to www.gasshaney.com

