Max Homer Jenny

November 18, 1927 - May 27, 2022

Max Homer Jenny, 94, of Columbus, Nebraska, was received into God's arms on Friday, May 27, 2022, at Emerald Care & Rehab in Columbus.

The funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, June 3, 2022, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Columbus with the Rev. Patrick Sparling and the Rev. Chris Ramstad officiating. Interment will be in Roselawn Memorial Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday at Gass Haney Funeral Home and continue Friday from 9:30 a.m. until service time at the church. There will be a family prayer service on Friday at 10:15 a.m. at the church.

Max was born east of Columbus, near Camp Sheldon, on Nov. 18, 1927, to Ernst and Martha (Liebundgut) Jenny. His parents immigrated to the United States from Switzerland in the early 1900s, a heritage that Max was very proud of. He grew up swimming, fishing and canoeing in the Platte River, as well as archery at Camp Sheldon.

His father's love of farming led their family to Seward, Nebraska, and a farm south of Lindsey, Nebraska, before settling on the farm northwest of Monroe, Nebraska. Max was baptized on Jan. 22, 1928, and confirmed on April 2, 1944, at The Evangelical Protestant Church of Columbus. He graduated from Duncan High School on May 15, 1946. He proudly took his first vacation and plane ride in February 1948 to stay with his sister Charlotte who was living in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Max was united in marriage to Wilma Borchers on Nov. 25, 1949, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in rural Monroe. Thankfully he made it to the wedding even though he had a severe case of strep throat. They moved to a farm north of Monroe in 1949 where they were blessed with five children – Arthur, Lynne, Mark, Sheryl and Keith. After the tragic death of their daughter Lynne, they adopted her children – Sean and Tisha.

Max inherited his love for farming and his respect for the land from his father. He and Wilma were able to buy their farm in 1958. Throughout the years they raised alfalfa, milo, oats, wheat, barley and corn, finally focusing on corn and soybeans in the later years. They raised cattle, sending about 500 head to market each year, as well as moving haystacks for area farmers.

Max served as president of District #20 Monroe School Board and eventually served on the first Lakeview School Board helping to establish the new school district. He was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church where he had served as an elder and a member of the finance committee. He had also served as chairman of Grace Lutheran Church in Platte Center, Nebraska, for many years. He was a member of the Eagles and a lifetime member of the National FFA Alumni Association. He served on the Monroe Township Board and was very proud of his service for the Platte County Farm Service Agency from 1997 – 2006. The Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce bestowed him and Wilma with Farmer of the Year award in 1994. They were then further recognized in 1999 as Senior Farmer of the Year.

Max is survived by his son, Arthur (Noemi) Jenny of Columbus; son, Mark (Linda) Jenny of Columbus; daughter, Sheryl (Tom Bolte) Korger of Columbus; son, Keith Jenny of Columbus; son, Sean (Jeannette) Jenny of Columbus; daughter, Tisha (Jeremy) Kula of Columbus; grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Michael (Amy) Jenny of Columbus, Sierra, Madison, Mia and Chase; Steven (Vanessa) Jenny of Columbus, Londyn; Melissa Jenny of Monroe; Carmen (Jeff) Skrivanek of Omaha, Haley; Aaron (Whitney) Korger of Lincoln, Malakia, Sydnee, Sophie, Parker; Nathan (Lindsey) Korger of Lincoln, Owen, Every and Natalin; Angie Beckman of Fremont, Katelyn; Mackenzie Brandenburg of Columbus, Kiara and Sidney Kula; Imogyn Jenny; sisters-in-law, Geraldine Wurdeman, Evelyn (Wilbur) Heins, Mary Jean (LaVerne) Mueller and Fern (Melvin) Tarr; and brothers-in-law, LeRoy Borchers.

Max was preceded in death by his parents, Ernst and Martha Jenny; wife, Wilma Jenny; daughter, Lynne Ditter; grandson, Paul Jenny; great-grandson, Liam Jenny; grandson-in-law, Kevin Beckman; brothers, Albert (Hattie) Jenny and Sgt. Arthur Jenny; sisters, Hedwig (Lindo) Kinzli, Martha Charlotte (Richard) Brunsma and infant sister Magdalena; and brothers and sisters-in-law, Dorothy (Norman) Brandt, Ruth (Wilburn) Crumley, Carroll (Mickie) Borchers, Lowell Wurdeman, Hattie (Albert) Jenny and Donna Borchers.

Memorials are directed to Immanuel Lutheran Church or Center for Survivors.

Condolences may be sent to gasshaney.com