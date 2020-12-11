Max A. Kosch

March 23, 1921 – December 8, 2020

Max A. Kosch, 99, passed away Dec. 8, 2020, in Omaha, Nebraska.

A Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 10, 2020, at Mary Immaculate Catholic Church, 7745 Military Ave. in Omaha, with a visitation beginning one hour prior to service. Private family Interment will be at 2 p.m. on Friday at St. Bonaventure Cemetery in Columbus.

Max was born on March 23, 1921, to Alois and Regina (Messing) Kosch on a farm outside of Shelby, Nebraska. He grew up being the oldest nine boys, along with his twin sister and step-sister. He graduated from Shelby High School and serviced in the Navy as a marine machinist (1942-1945) during WWII. Upon returning home, he married Grace Bernt on June 30, 1947. They raised five children in Columbus.

Max enjoyed working on inventions through his work experiences and even as a hobby. In the Navy, he was a marine machinist. Max worked with three brothers to start the Kosch Company in Columbus. He then moved on to work for Dowd Oil Company, Becton-Dickinson (B-D) and, before retirement, he worked for Johnson Matthey Electronics in Spokane, Washington.