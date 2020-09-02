Maxine Badje

Maxine L. Badje

June 6, 1927-September 1, 2020

The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 4, at Gass Haney Funeral Home, with Rev. Adam Lassen officiating. Interment will be in the Columbus Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 3, and will continue from noon until service time on Friday at the funeral home. The funeral service will be broadcast live on Gass Haney Facebook page. Memorials may be directed to St. Luke's Church, 1072 21st Ave. Columbus, NE 68601.1072