Maxine Fish

Maxine A. Fish

June 24, 1925 – December 5, 2021

Maxine A. Fish, 96, of Coleridge, Nebraska, died on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, at Park View Haven Nursing Home in Coleridge.

Funeral Services will be at 10:30 a.m on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, at the Pilgrim Congregational United Church of Christ in Coleridge, Nebraska, with the Rev. Terry Buol officiating. Burial will be at the Belden Cemetery in Belden, Nebraska. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, at the church, and will continue one hour prior to services on Friday, Dec. 10, at the church.

Pallbearers will be her grandchildren: Tim Stamm, Chris Stamm, Ryan Stamm, Mark Rathgeber, Brett Rathgeber, Laura Marshall, Brandon Rathgeber, Sarah Schwarten. Honorary pallbearers will be her great-grandchildren.

Maxine A. Fish was born on June 24, 1925, to Fred and Clara (Norris) Fiscus. She grew up in the Crofton area and graduated from Crofton High School in 1942. After high school, Maxine received her teaching certificate from Nebraska Normal College in Wayne, Nebraska. She taught at a country school near Crofton, Laurel, and Randolph until 1946. On Feb. 23, 1946, Maxine married Wayne Fish in Belden, Nebraska. They lived on farms in the Randolph, Belden, and Coleridge areas until moving into Coleridge in 1989. Maxine worked at the Coleridge Community Schools and at Park View Haven Nursing Home as a nurse's aide and in activities.

Maxine was a member of the Pilgrim Congregational UCC in Coleridge and was a member of the Women's Circle. She was also a part of the Willing Workers Extension Club. She gardened, canned and enjoyed her flowers and spending time with her grandchildren.

Maxine is survived by three children, Mary Lou (Richard) Stamm of Columbus; JoAnn Rathgeber of Coleridge; and Jim (Barb) Fish of Coleridge; eight grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; sister, Alta Patent of Albany, Oregon; and a sister-in-law, Kay Fiscus of Vermillion, South Dakota.

Preceding her in death were her parents, Fred and Clara Fiscus; husband, Wayne LeRoy Fish on March 21, 1999, at the age of 78 years; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Loyd and Pearl Fish; son-in-law, Larry Rathgeber; four sisters, Gladys Kotrous; Bernice Behrens; Lula Huetig; and Wilma Hallgrimson; two brothers, Richard Fiscus; and Gene Fiscus; great granddaughter, Samantha Stamm; and several other family members.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Coleridge.