McKenzie Rae Robins

February 26, 1997-July 25, 2020

McKenzie Rae Robins, 23, of Lincoln, died Saturday, July 25, 2020, at The Ambassador Lincoln nursing home.

The funeral service will be at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, July 29, at Gass Haney Funeral Home in Columbus, with visitation beginning at noon on Wednesday. Interment will be in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, rural Bellwood.

McKenzie was born Feb. 26, 1997, in Columbus, to Shawn and Kim (Kucera) Robins.

McKenzie is survived by mother, Kim Robins; father, Shawn Robins; sister, Allison Hoppe; brothers, Louis, Witten and Chet Hoppe; grandparents, Ray Kucera and Deanne Robins; aunts, uncles and many cousins.

McKenzie was welcomed into heaven by grandmother, Sharon Kucera; grandfather, James Robins; great-grandparents, Raymond and Marjorie Sliva; stepfather, Louis Hoppe.

A huge and heartfelt thank you to all the nurses and doctors at The Ambassador Omaha and The Ambassador Lincoln for your compassionate care of McKenzie through the years. It was so, so much appreciated.

