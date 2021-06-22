Meg Harry

May 13, 1962 – June 8, 2021

Meg Harry, 59, beloved mother, sister, aunt and friend to so many, passed away peacefully after a valiant struggle with cancer. Now she is with our Lord in complete love, safety and comfort and will live on in our hearts forever.

A celebration of Meg's life will be held at 4 p.m. on Monday, June 28, 2021, at St. Bonaventure Catholic Church in Columbus, Nebraska. Following the Mass, a gathering in the Fellowship Hall for sharing and a buffet supper will be held.

Memorials in Meg's honor may be directed to Lauritzen Gardens in Omaha, Nebraska.