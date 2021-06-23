Meg Harry

May 13, 1962 - June 8, 2021

Meg Harry, of Columbus, Nebraska, passed away peacefully in her home early Tuesday morning on June 8, 2021, after a courageous battle against cancer.

A Memorial Mass will be held at 4 p.m. on June 28, 2021, at St. Bonaventure Catholic Church, with Father Michael Swanton celebrating the Mass. Attendees are encouraged to gather in the Parish Center following the service for sharing and a buffet supper.

Meg was born May 13, 1962, to Roderick and Claire (Allison) Harry in Omaha, Nebraska, where she grew up. She graduated from Roncalli Catholic High School in 1980. Meg chose a vocation that served her community; she trained in her craft at Joseph's School of Hair Design in Lincoln. She began her career and taught others at Stewarts for several years following graduation. In 1990, Meg moved to Columbus, where she worked at Design Team and Upper Kut.