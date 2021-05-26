Melanie (Mulheron) Sartwell

Melanie Sartwell (Mulheron)

Melanie Sartwell (Mulheron) passed peacefully in her home, holding her sister Wendy's hand on May 14, 2021, after a difficult battle with pancreatic cancer.

She was known for her dedication to helping others and her feistiness. She was never short on her sarcasm, laughter and love. Melanie grew up in Vermont, where she held multiple positions in nursing, administration and even the automotive industry. She had a love for collecting things such as spoons, baskets, angels, gnomes and Native American paraphernalia and gardening. She was the first person there when you needed something and always bringing little gifts, knick-knacks and treats to her coworkers.

Melanie is survived by her daughter, Katy McNeil (Sartwell) and her husband, Brady, of Columbus; her father, Nelson Mulheron; sisters Wendy Brace (VT) and Trudy Mulheron-Jones (FL), brother Steven Mulheron (VT); and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

She was predeceased by her son, Chad Sartwell; and mother, Carlene Mulheron (Curtis) of Vermont.