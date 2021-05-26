Melanie (Mulheron) Sartwell

Melanie Sartwell (Mulheron)
Melanie Sartwell (Mulheron) passed peacefully in her home, holding her sister Wendy's hand on May 14, 2021, after a difficult battle with pancreatic cancer.
She was known for her dedication to helping others and her feistiness. She was never short on her sarcasm, laughter and love. Melanie grew up in Vermont, where she held multiple positions in nursing, administration and even the automotive industry. She had a love for collecting things such as spoons, baskets, angels, gnomes and Native American paraphernalia and gardening. She was the first person there when you needed something and always bringing little gifts, knick-knacks and treats to her coworkers.
Melanie is survived by her daughter, Katy McNeil (Sartwell) and her husband, Brady, of Columbus; her father, Nelson Mulheron; sisters Wendy Brace (VT) and Trudy Mulheron-Jones (FL), brother Steven Mulheron (VT); and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
She was predeceased by her son, Chad Sartwell; and mother, Carlene Mulheron (Curtis) of Vermont.
Melanie will be laid to rest next to her son in Highgate Vermont later this summer and a celebration of life will be held at a later date both in Nebraska and Vermont. She will be forever remembered as a loving mother, sister, aunt, daughter, nurse and friend.
Memorials can be sent to Katy McNeil: 1415 1st St., Columbus NE 68601, to be compiled in donations to the Simon House and Columbus Area United Way, impacting several community organizations.