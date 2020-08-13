Melissa Vogt

Melissa Lyn Vogt
July 9, 1982-August 3, 2020
Melissa Lyn Vogt, 38, of Warsaw, Indiana, passed away on Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, at her home in Leander, Texas, where she and her family had lived for the past two-and-a-half years.
Born in Columbus, on July 9, 1982, Melissa was the daughter of Lori Lyn (Blaser) Eigenberg and the late David Launderville, though she was adopted by Steve Eigenberg. She was a 2000 graduate of Warsaw Community High School and had been involved in dance from a young age, excelling in ballet, tap and jazz. Her passion for dancing led to a lifetime love of music as well, especially modern Christian and Country. She obtained a bachelor's degree through Purdue University while attending IPFW, and was a member of Delta Zeta Sorority.
Melissa had a natural ability to teach and care for children. Even at an early age, she was always sought after as a babysitter because she simply had a way with children. As an educator, she was adored by her students. She was smart, caring and empathetic and was easily able to combine her talents in the classroom with her faith in Christ while teaching at Sacred Heart Catholic School before moving to Texas. These attributes were on full display as a mother; Melissa's number one passion was to support her children, no matter the activity. She especially enjoyed time spent with them at their home on Chapman Lake, boating, playing in the pool and especially loved sharing the holidays with them while visiting family.
On June 21, 2008, Melissa was united in marriage to Louis Fredrick “Louie” Vogt at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Warsaw. Louie described Melissa as beautiful, caring, loving, sensitive, colorful, a gentle soul, and family oriented. He survives in Leander, Texas. Also surviving are their children: Madison, Louis Jr. “L.J.,” and Maxwell Vogt; mother, Lori Eigenberg; brother, Tyler Eigenberg; maternal grandfather, Ron Blaser; mother and father-in-law, Lou and Becky Vogt; and a large family including several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A Life Celebration is planned with the assistance of Titus Funeral Home, Warsaw. Please visit www.TitusFuneralHome.com for complete obituary or to leave condolences.
