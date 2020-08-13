Melissa Vogt

Melissa Lyn Vogt

July 9, 1982-August 3, 2020

Born in Columbus, on July 9, 1982, Melissa was the daughter of Lori Lyn (Blaser) Eigenberg and the late David Launderville, though she was adopted by Steve Eigenberg. She was a 2000 graduate of Warsaw Community High School and had been involved in dance from a young age, excelling in ballet, tap and jazz. Her passion for dancing led to a lifetime love of music as well, especially modern Christian and Country. She obtained a bachelor's degree through Purdue University while attending IPFW, and was a member of Delta Zeta Sorority.

Melissa had a natural ability to teach and care for children. Even at an early age, she was always sought after as a babysitter because she simply had a way with children. As an educator, she was adored by her students. She was smart, caring and empathetic and was easily able to combine her talents in the classroom with her faith in Christ while teaching at Sacred Heart Catholic School before moving to Texas. These attributes were on full display as a mother; Melissa's number one passion was to support her children, no matter the activity. She especially enjoyed time spent with them at their home on Chapman Lake, boating, playing in the pool and especially loved sharing the holidays with them while visiting family.