Melonie Jean Lotspeich

March 9, 1958-May 22, 2020

Melonie Jean Lotspeich, 62, of Osceola, passed away May 22, 2020, at her home in Osceola.

Graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, May 26, with Rev. Brad Birtell officiating at the Osceola Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4-6 p.m. Monday, May 25, at Dubas Funeral Home in Osceola. Memorials are suggested to the family in lieu of flowers to be designated later.

Melonie was born March 9, 1958, in Columbus, to Ward D. and Judy M. (Schleicher) Bailey. She attended school in Plattsmouth and graduated from Plattsmouth High School in 1976.

On July 22, 1978, she was united in marriage to Craig Allen Lotspeich in Columbus. To this union five children were born.

While living in Columbus, she worked at Jackson Services and Columbus Laundry. In the mid 1990's, the family moved to Osceola and Mel continued working at Columbus Laundry, and from 2007 to March of 2020, she was employed at the Midwest Covenant Home in Stromsburg.

She enjoyed sewing, word search, puzzle books, coloring, keno and socializing with friends on her patio.