Melvin Bottger

Melvin J. Bottger

We mourn the passing of Melvin J. Bottger, of Grand Island, Nebraska. He passed away in the hospital after fighting some heart and lung issues.

He was preceded in death by his father; mother; brother; and sister.

He is survived by his loving wife, Saundra; his daughter's family, Ginger and Martin Apprich; his son's family, Troy and Karen Bottger; and grandchildren; and great-grandchildren.

Melvin served our country proudly in the U.S. Navy, and worked for many years as a grocer and produce manager.

A celebration of Melvin's life will be announced at a later date.

Condolences can be sent to phil@livson.com at the Livingston-Sondermann funeral home.

The family asks that instead of flowers, please donate to one of Mel's favorite causes or one of your choosing:

Disabled American Veterans (https://www.dav.org/) or Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church (https://www.osvhub.com/blessed-sacrament-church-91/funds).