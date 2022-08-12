Melvin Gehring

Melvin J. Gehring

The funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, at Peace Lutheran Church with the Rev. Cory Burma officiating. Visitation will be on Friday from 5-7 p.m. at Gass Haney Funeral Home and will continue on Saturday from 9 a.m. until service time at the church. There will be a family prayer service at 9:45 a.m. on Saturday at the church. Interment with military honors will be in Roselawn Memorial Cemetery.