Melvin Gehring

Melvin J. Gehring

May 20, 1932 - August 10, 2022

Melvin J. Gehring, 90, of Columbus, Nebraska, died Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, at Brookestone Acres in Columbus.

The funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, at Peace Lutheran Church with the Rev. Cory Burma officiating. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Friday at Gass Haney Funeral Home and will continue on Saturday from 9 a.m. until service time at the church. There will be a family prayer service at 9:45 a.m. on Saturday at the church. Interment with military honors will be in Roselawn Memorial Cemetery. The funeral service will be broadcast live on Peace Lutheran's YouTube page - youtube.com/c/peacecolumbus.

Melvin John Gehring was born May 20, 1932, in rural Platte County, Nebraska, to Johnny and Alvina (Fittje) Gehring. He was baptized and confirmed at Zion Lutheran Church Grand Prairie. Melvin attended Platte County District 28 School and on April 30, 1952, enlisted in the United States Air Force. He served during the Korean War spending 17 months in French Morocco, Africa. Melvin was honorably discharged on April 29, 1956. While serving in the military, Melvin married Verona A. Hellbusch on June 21, 1955, at St. John's Lutheran Church, LCMS, rural Columbus.

Melvin farmed his entire life in Platte County until his retirement. He was a member of the American Legion Post 283, Platte Center Coop Board, District 22 School Board, VFW, Grace Lutheran Church-Platte Center serving on numerous church boards, Peace Lutheran Church and the Lutheran Layman League. Melvin and Verona spent many years “wintering” in Mesa, Arizona. Melvin enjoyed listening to polkas, polka dancing, playing cards, gardening and spending time with kids, grandkids and great-grandkids.

Melvin is survived by his wife, Verona Gehring of Columbus; son, Steve (Cindy) Gehring of Creston; daughter, Kaylene (Doug) Crouch of West Des Moines, Iowa; son, Keith (Shauna) Gehring of Waukee, Iowa; son-in-law, Tim Sueper (Sheryl Kershaw) of Platte Center; grandchildren, Jennifer (Eric) McHugh, Alyssa and Alaina of Shawnee, Kansas, Brent (Kathryn) Gehring, Aiden and Easton of Papillion, Wesley (Lauren) Gehring, Brylee and Hunter of Wichita, Kansas, Tania (Tom) German, Alexis and Justice of Cary, Illinois, Travis (Katie) Tarman, Logan, Micah, Jordan, Rhys, Harper and Noah of Springfield, Tara (Brian) Mohl, Benson and Baylor of Lincoln, Tyler Sueper (Paige Sohl) of Monroe, Brianne Crouch (Matt Broderick) of West Des Moines, Iowa, Jessica Crouch of West Des Moines, Iowa, Kelsey (Josh) Taylor, Ivy Rose and Julius of Des Moines, Iowa, Nate Gehring, Jailee of Waukee, Iowa, Spencer and Bethany Elmer, Todd, Murphy and Wren of Waukee, Iowa, Paige Johnson, Amelia and Paislee of Urbandale, Iowa, Dallin and Kelsey Elmer, Maya of Urbandale, Iowa; 26 great-grandchildren; sister, Connie Tabler of Columbus; sister-in-law, Claudia Gehring of Platte Center; sister-in-law, Norma Ann Gehring of Platte Center; and brother-in-law, Donald Sjuts of Humphrey.

Melvin was preceded in death by his parents, Johnny and Alvina Gehring; daughter, Sharon Sueper; great-granddaughter, Emma Anne Gehring; brothers, Arlyn Gehring and Larry Gehring; and sister, Norma Sjuts.

Memorials are suggested to Peace Lutheran Church or the Emma Strong Foundation.

