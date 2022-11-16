Melvin Janicek

March 20, 1930 - November 14, 2022

Melvin Janicek, of Columbus, died Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, at Cottonwood Place in Columbus.

Mass of Christian Burial is 10:30 a.m., Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, at St. Bonaventure Catholic Church in Columbus. Visitation is on Thursday from 5-7 p.m. at McKown Funeral Home with a 7 p.m. vigil service to follow, also at the funeral home. Visitation continues on Friday from 9:30 a.m. until service time at St. Bonaventure Church. Interment is in the All Saints Cemetery.

Melvin Janicek was born March 20, 1930, in Bellwood, Nebraska, to Leo and Laura (Schmit) Janicek. He grew up in Bellwood and graduated from Kramer High School in 1948. Mel served in the Army National Guard for three years. Mel was united in marriage to Valma Pillen on Sept. 27, 1951, in Platte Center. He was a farmer, owned and operated the Western Drive Inn in David City and worked in crop insurance. Mel and Valma enjoyed going on trips in their RV traveling around the U.S. They were also avid Husker fans.

He is survived by his son, Randy (Harriette) of Columbus; son, Dan of Columbus; son, Larry (Michelle) of Naponee; daughter, Mary Janicek Ward of West Des Moines, Iowa; son, Ken (Brenda) of Omaha; 13 grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Valma Janicek; parents, Leo and Laura Janicek; and brother, Gerald (LaVetta) Janicek.