Melvin “Mel” Bottger

June 14, 1941 - December 23, 2020

Melvin “Mel” recently passed away.

A remembrance of life visitation is planned to take place from 1:30 p.m.-3 p.m. on Sunday, April 18, 2021, at Blessed Sacrament Social Hall in Grand Island. Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. May 29, at St Mary's Catholic Church in Laurel, Nebraska, followed by military rites at the Laurel Cemetary.

Melvin “Mel” was born in Sioux City, Iowa, on Flag Day, June 14, 1941, to William and Irene (Pullen) Bottger. He lived on the family farm near Martinsburg, Nebraska, until the time of his mother's death. He and his dad moved to Laurel in 1950. His father married Hattie Bose, who continued to raise him until he left home after graduation from Laurel High School in 1959. Mel entered the U.S. Navy, serving four years at Lompoc, California, and Atsugi, Japan.