Meraldeen Hough

Meraldeen “Mert” Hough

June 6, 1929 – April 27, 2021

Meraldeen “Mert” Hough, 91, of Bellwood, died Tuesday, April 27, 2021, at Meridian Gardens in Columbus.

Mass of Christian Burial is at 10 a.m. on Monday, May 3, 2021, at St. Peters Church in Bellwood. Visitation is from 3 p.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, with a 5 p.m. vigil service, all at the church. Burial is in Presentation Cemetery.

Meraldeen A. Hough was born June 6, 1929, to Joseph and Minnie (Zweiner) Kirchner in Alliance, Nebraska. She grew up in both Alliance and Bellwood. Mert graduated from St. Agnes Academy in Alliance in 1946. After graduating, she worked as a secretary for the Coop in Alliance.

On Nov. 18, 1947, Mert was united in marriage to Raymond Hough at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Alliance. Mert and Ray relocated to Bellwood. To this union her four children were born. Shortly after their wedding, Mert was a member of the Legion Auxiliary, Widows, Red Hats, Altar Society, Wife and taught bible school and CCD. She enjoyed baking, especially cinnamon rolls, and sewing. Mert was very particular and kept a very a well-manicured lawn in the summer. She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially when she had grandchildren.