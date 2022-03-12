Merle Heiden

Merle A. Heiden

December 8, 1937 - March 9, 2022

Merle A. Heiden, 84, of York, Nebraa, died Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at Stromsburg, Nebraska.

Memorial services are scheduled for 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 15, 2022, at Emmanuel Lutheran Church in York. Inurnment will follow at St. Paul Lutheran Cemetery, northeast of York. Cremation is st. No viewing will be held. Family will greet friends one hour prior to services.

He was born Dec. 8, 1937, to Elmer H. and Mabel (Zwiebel) Heiden in York. On Dec. 14, 1958, Merle was united in marriage to Betty Rhoades at St. Paul Lutheran Church in rural York.

Merle had worked for Champion Home Builders, First National Bank, Minnegasco, Appleton Electronics, and then in his retirement he worked for Gass-Haney Funeral Home in Columbus and Metz Mortuary in York. He enjoyed woodworking, playing cards and spending time with his family and friends.

He is survived by his wife Betty of York; children, Mervin Heiden of Blair, Randy (Sandy) Heiden of Des Moines, Iowa, Rick Heiden and special friend Tami of York, Catherine (Larry) Norquest of York and Rhonda (Aaron) Wlaschin of Columbus; nine grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; sister, Doris Anderson of Aurora; nieces and nephews; and many friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter-in-law, Cindy Heiden; sister, Mildred; and brothers-in-law, Jack Brook and Don Anderson.

In lieu of flowers or plants memorials may be directed to the family for later designation.

Condolences may be left for the family at metzmortuary.com.

Metz Mortuary, York is handling arrangements.