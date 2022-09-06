Merlin Siefken

Merlin R. Siefken

June 17, 1945 - September 2, 2022

Merlin R. Siefken, 77, entered his eternal rest in heaven on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022.

Celebration of life for Merlin R. Siefken will be held Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, 8301 NW Aurora Ave., Urbandale IA 50322. There will be a 10 a.m. visitation and 11 a.m. service. Luncheon at church to follow. Private burial service at 1 p.m.

Merlin R. Siefken was born in Wayne, Nebraska, on June 17, 1945, (Father’s Day) to Heino and Esther (Kapels) Siefken. He was baptized at First Trinity Lutheran Church in Wayne, Nebraska, on July 8, 1945. He was confirmed into the Christian faith at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Columbus, Nebraska, on March 22, 1959. He grew up on a farm near Creston, Nebraska. Merlin graduated from Creston High School in 1963 and the University of Nebraska in 1967.

On April 16, 1966, he married the love of his life, Nancy (Johannes) Siefken at St. John’s Lutheran Church in rural Columbus, Nebraska. He attended the University of Nebraska and graduated in 1967 with a degree in mechanized agriculture and a minor in business administration.

Upon graduation he started in agriculture equipment field sales with John Deere Company in 1967. Merlin advanced through several management positions in sales finance, operations and facilities management. His proudest achievement was managing the design and construction of the new John Deere Financial headquarters in Johnston, Iowa. Merlin retired after 34 years of service in 2001. He founded Siefken Management Services, LLC in 2007, serving clients in business and associations. He was active in his consulting business until his passing.

His career with John Deere involved living in Lincoln, Nebraska, Red Oak, Iowa, Bettendorf, Iowa, Eden Prairie, Minnesota, and the Des Moines metro area. Merlin and Nancy were active in every church they joined. He served in various leadership positions. He always said that God was leading his life so that his career moves provided skills that his new church home needed.

Merlin and his wife, Nancy, celebrated 56 years of marriage. They raised three children in a Christian home. They were blessed with nine grandchildren and Merlin treasured his time with his children and grandchildren. He was very proud of them all and loved to tell others about their latest achievements in sports, school and other activities. He was also encouraged that his children provided a Christian family environment and looks forward to all of them joining him in heaven.

He is survived by his loving wife, Nancy; three children: son, Steven (Krista) Siefken; grandchildren, Hannah and Micah; daughter, Robin (Kevin) Lowman; grandchildren, Erica, Michael and Nathan; and son, Craig (Jennifer) Siefken; grandchildren, Caiden, Evan, Austin and Garrett. He is also survived by two brothers, Harlen Siefken and Fred (Kathy) Siefken; sister-in-law, Jo (Groteluschen) Johnson; and nephews and nieces.

Merlin was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Delbert.

