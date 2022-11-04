Michael Cielocha

September 24, 1961—November 2, 2022

Michael T. “Mike” Cielocha, 61, of Columbus, died Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, at the Columbus Community Hospital.

Mass of Christian Burial is 10:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, at St. Bonaventure Catholic Church. Visitation is from 4-7 p.m. Sunday with a 7 p.m. vigil service at the church. Interment is in the All Saints Cemetery.

Mike was born Sept. 24, 1961, in Columbus, Nebraska, to Kenneth and Carolyn (Backes) Cielocha. He attended St. Anthony Grade school and graduated from Scotus Central High in 1979. He then attended the University of Nebraska-Lincoln where he was a was a four-year varsity letterman on the track team. He married Kelli Lippstreu on March 31, 1979, at St. Bonaventure Catholic Church. In 1983 they returned to Columbus. Mike was an active member of the community. He officiated football and basketball for many area schools over the years. He enjoyed softball, hunting, playing noon ball and the Wednesday Afternoon Club. He was active in Pheasants Forever, Whitetails Unlimited, Ducks Unlimited and his alma mater-Scotus Central Catholic High School. Mike loved his family and especially enjoyed spending time with his granddaughters.

Mike is survived by his wife, Kelli Cielocha of Columbus; son, Christopher (Kayla) Cielocha of Grand Island; daughter, Amanda (Kent) Malone of Palmyra; granddaughters, Parker and Maren; brother, Tim (Caree) Cielocha of Columbus; sister, Lisa (Todd) Duren of Columbus; brother, Darin (Sheila) Cielocha of Gretna; along with his extended family.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Ken and Carolyn; and in-laws, Jim Lippstreu and Virginia Lippstreu.

The family requests in lieu of plants and flowers, memorials may be directed to Scotus Central Catholic High School.

