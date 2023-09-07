Michael Donald Geery

September 26, 1946 – September 3, 2023

Michael Donald Geery, age 76, died Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023, in Columbus, Nebraska. He was born on Sept. 26, 1946, to Donald and Lavonne (Wilson) Geery in York, Nebraska.

Michael loved country music, Husker sports, Minnesota fishing trips with the family and to travel. He also enjoyed cookbooks and cooking. He was known for his great sense of humor.

He is survived by his cousins, Shawn R. (Marsha) Wilson of Lincoln, Nebraska, Melissa M. (Dan) Schultz of Columbus, Amanda L. (Dave) Enquist of Palmer, Nebraska, Randy L. (JoAnn) Nail of Eagle, Nebraska, and other relatives.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Timothy Geery, Mark Geery; grandparents; and first cousin, Patsy Barber.

The family wants to thank Northstar Services for their loving support of Michael for all these years.

Memorial services are scheduled for 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 15, 2023, at Northstar Service Center in Columbus with Chaplain Shelley Noonan officiating. Inurnment at Greenwood Cemetery in York. Michael was cremated, no viewing or visitation. Condolences may be left for the family at metzmortuary.com. Metz Mortuary in York is handling the arrangements.